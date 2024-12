WHAT WILL THE LEFTIES DO IF THIS TURNS OUT TO BE A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HITJOB AND NOT BRAVE RESISTANCE FIGHTING? Assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and wife had lived separately for years: report. The InstaWife has opined all along that the inscriptions on the bullets are too obvious. Well, stay tuned and we’ll see.

Oh, and we all know the answer to my question above: They’ll move on and pretend it never happened and they never said anything.