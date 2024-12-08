ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF HIS DEATH, A FLASHBACK: John Lennon was a secret Republican, former assistant says. “The singer’s former assistant claims in a new documentary that Lennon was a Ronald Reagan fan and a conservative at the time of his death.”

Plus: “I also saw John embark in some really brutal arguments with my uncle, who’s an old-time communist… He enjoyed really provoking my uncle… Maybe he was being provocative… but it was pretty obvious to me he had moved away from his earlier radicalism. . . He was a very different person back in 1979 and ’80 than he’d been when he wrote ‘Imagine.’ By 1979 he looked back on that guy and was embarrassed by that guy’s naivete.”

Well, it was George Harrison who wrote Taxman.