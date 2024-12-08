HARD TRUTHS FOR GOP FROM CHIP ROY: The Texas Republican reminds GOP colleagues in both chambers of Congress that they were elected to change Washington, D.C., top to bottom. If they don’t, if they continuing merely paying lip service to draining the swamp, then they will soon go the way of the Whigs.
