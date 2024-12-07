LIFE IN THE 21ST CENTURY:
The people who turned the US military into a social laboratory for “transgender rights”, “racial equity”, abortion advocacy and climate change want you to know that Hegseth is too dangerous to lead it because he’s a Christian
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 7, 2024
Related:
The people who ran Kamala Harris for President and had Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House are suddenly very very concerned about officials drinking
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 7, 2024
Plus:
IMPORTANT: 46 Republican Senators voted to put DEI Darth Vader in charge of our Military
This man turned the Pentagon into a woke activist liberal arts laughingstock and started multiple unwinnable wars.
The GOP Senate have absolutely NO ground to sabotage Trump’s SecDef pick. pic.twitter.com/D8RusYrMgb
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 7, 2024