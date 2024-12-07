‘THIS PICTURE SAYS IT ALL:’ There’s a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role.

This picture says it all: Jill Biden was running the show instead of Joe. https://t.co/k3w7W46MNG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 7, 2024

Exit question: “Paris falls to Hitler again?”

Heh. I don’t know which is more surprising: To see Jill Biden instead of Joe, or to see her standing alongside the man her husband repeatedly compared to Hitler. (Before smiling alongside him in the White House three weeks ago after the election was over.)