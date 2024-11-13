FDR MEETS HITLER! Trump Meets With Biden, Republican Lawmakers in D.C.

I find it hilarious that Biden is hosting Trump even though it is tradition and the norm. He’s also trying to show he’s a better person than Trump with a peaceful transfer of power. However, it doesn’t make sense since Trump is *literally* a threat to democracy, Nazi, fascist, etc. Someone tell the left that Biden is hosting Hitler and transferring power to him.

The Democrats (and the rest of us) would be much better served by an in-house media that doesn’t dial the hyperbole up to 11: Biden was never going to be the second coming of FDR, as Time magazine predicted in late October of 2020, and Trump was never the second coming of Hitler, as the entire left shouted in lockstep, likely after Camp Kamala looked at their dreadful internal polls and sounded the alarm in October of this year. The sugar high of the Two Minute Hate produces a spectacular crash after it’s over, both at the top of the Democratic Party (as Biden is discovering today), and among its foot soldiers: