TRUE: The Democrats have become the Party of feminine cruelty. “That a lot of modern left-progressivism is strongly female—even apart from the gender gap in voting—is something many folk have observed. Josh Slocum has drawn attention to how much modern left-progressivism is built around the identifiable archetype of the scold or nag.”

Being a “common scold” who produced disturbance and dissension in a community was a crime at one time.

