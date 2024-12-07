THE THING IS ROWLING MIGHT NOT REALIZE THIS, BUT IT’S NOT JUST THOSE WHO CRITICIZE TRANSGENDARISM WHO GET THIS TREATMENT: Perhaps JK Rowling’s best essay on “Transgender” Ideology.

Not to take away from her battle. But some — and in many times the full — measure of this has been experienced by each and every one of us who stands up against any portion of the leftist cults cant. As much respect as I have for those who are closeted, quietly fighting in the heart of leftist institutions and fields, right now I want each and every one of you who has stood up in ways big and small and paid the price to give him or herself a pat in the back. It’s difficult. It’s painful. It’s dangerous, and heaven knows it has few rewards. But you’re doing what needs to be done. And sometimes that has to be reward enough. Now get back to work.