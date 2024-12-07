STOP, STOP, I ALREADY VOTED FOR HIM. AND IT’S HIS SECOND TERM. I CAN’T DO IT AGAIN: BREAKING: Speaker Mike Johnson, backed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, is plotting to eliminate 75% of federal government agencies. The current 428 agencies would be slashed to just 99. This isn’t “small government” – it’s dismantling government.
