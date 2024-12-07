UM: Mysterious, Flu-Like Illness Claims 143 Lives in Democratic Republic of Congo.

So, I’m going to say this: since October, members of my family who flew have been down with a very weird flu, which mutated into pneumonia, which my doctor told me is rampant in the community and WEIRD. I’ve also heard rumors of people showing up with sepsis (from this) in higher numbers than normal. It’s a lot like the shadows of a penumbra of rumors I was hearing last quarter of 2019. And I have joked to friends and family members that it will be admitted to, and measures urged against it in Jan 2025. Because they think they can crash another Trump presidency with a bio-engineered virus panic. Look, I could be wrong, but they have a tendency to repeat their plots, particularly those that worked.

If I’m right, please don’t panic. Chances of it being lethal are low. Even I only got as ill as I did and am still having trouble recovering from because it followed on six months of extreme stress. If I’m right it will be bad flu, not the end of the world. Remember, the Democratic (ah!) Republic of Congo does not have American living conditions, okay?