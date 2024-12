OUR RULING CLASS MONOCULTURE IS GLOBAL:

Fascinating paper on where 6000 global elites went to college. Billionaires, CEOs, heads of state, central bankers, etc.

In a word: Harvard.

Fully 10% of global elites went to Harvard. Elite US schools are over-represented (23% IvyPlus), but nobody comes close to Harvard.

🧵 pic.twitter.com/v0dfIyi80T

— Paul Novosad (@paulnovosad) December 6, 2024