HOW COULD ANYONE HAVE THOUGHT THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA: Anthem insurance reverses anesthesia policy change after backlash. “After facing weeks of pushback, health insurer Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield said Thursday it will not go ahead with a policy change that would have limited reimbursements for anesthesia during medical procedures. If the proposed policy had taken effect, it would have only reimbursed doctors based on time limits set by the insurer.”