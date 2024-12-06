SAME: MTG wants ‘murder charges’ for officer who shot Ashli Babbitt. “Testimony and video from the day showed Babbitt being pushed through a door window into the House Speaker’s Lobby behind the House floor when, without warning, she was shot by Byrd. The shooting was investigated, but no charges were leveled, and Byrd was promoted. In addition to the promotion from lieutenant, Just the News reported this week that House Democratic leaders pressured the Capitol Police to give Byrd a $37,000 retention bonus, help with $160,000 in private fundraising, and housing. Meanwhile, the 115-pound Babbitt, who was 36 when shot, has been savaged in the liberal media.”