NIH DESIGNEE JAY BHATTACHARYA REPORTEDLY CONSIDERING FIRE RANKINGS TO EVALUATE GRANT RECIPIENTS’ ACADEMIC FREEDOM. Whether or not FIRE’s surveys end up being considered, it’s critical that NIH grant recipients provide academic freedom so they can’t warp the results you paid for in whatever way they find politically convenient. Dr. Bhattacharya, you may remember, has plenty of reason to know the importance of scientists’ ability to follow their academic consciences.
