JOHN LUCAS: The Daniel Penny Case — Two Contrasting Timelines: When lives are at risk decisive action is a must. And it must come quickly. “Does anyone remember the story of Kitty Genovese? In March 1964 a Kitty Genovese was murdered in Queens, New York. She had been raped and stabbed at least 13 times. The assault lasted approximately a half-hour. Two weeks later The New York Times ran a front-page article that reported that numerous people had heard her screams and watched the attack but did nothing to aid her.”