MAKE THEM PAY: Florida High School Suspends Student for 3 Shell Casings.

The deputy sheriff told school officials that J.S. had committed no crime by possessing spent shell casings. The youth, the deputy said, had done nothing wrong. However, the principal ignored the deputy’s claims and called the student’s parents, who arrived about 40 minutes later. The parents were told to take their child home and wait for a phone call.

Van Ayres, the superintendent of Schools for Hillsborough County Public Schools – the seventh largest school system in the county – was told of the incident. According to his website, Ayers serves on a dozen local boards and civic groups. He is a named defendant in the lawsuit.

The principal called J.S.’s parents later that afternoon and told them their child was going to be suspended. . . .

There was no indication the student had threatened anyone, or that he had somehow intended to use the spent shell casings as a weapon. Instead, the student’s suspension was based on unwritten policies in play at the Hillsborough County Public Schools.