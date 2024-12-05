NO STOP SIGNS IN A GUNFIGHT: When To Stop Shooting. “An untrained shooter can fire four rounds per second while an elite, trained shooter is capable of firing seven or eight accurate rounds per second. This inherent delay to stop shooting generally translates into one to four rounds fired before being capable of stopping our fingers from rapidly pressing our triggers. It simply requires time to stop shooting after finally perceiving the threat is over.”
