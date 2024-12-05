NOT ALL PARTS OF AMERICA WORK EQUALLY WELL: NASA delays crewed Artemis II launch to April 2026 after heat shield issues. “Nelson said engineers need time to prepare the heat shield on the Orion capsule, which already is attached, but needs modifications to safely re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere. More time also needed to ‘address the Orion environmental control and life support systems,’ he said.”
