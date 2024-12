SHE’S A FREQUENT DISAPPOINTMENT:

Sen. Joni Ernst, who is reportedly lobbying to replace Hegseth as Trump's SecDef nominee, supports the transing of the military and requiring women to be eligible for the draft. Not entirely surprising she prefers the status quo to Pete Hegseth. https://t.co/NRsuprY42n

— Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 5, 2024