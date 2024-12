PATTON SAID THAT SOLDIERS WHO WON’T F*CK WON’T FIGHT. I DON’T KNOW WHAT HE WOULD HAVE SAID ABOUT SOLDIERS WHO WON’T DRINK BEER. BREAKING NEWS: Infantryman Drank Beer. “Pete Hegseth is being Kavanaughed. And the only people dumb enough to fall for it are Republican senators.”

To be fair, some of them are pretty dumb.