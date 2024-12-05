THE NY SLIMES ONLY VIOLATES SOME PRIVATE EMAIL: Pete Hegseth’s Mother Sets the Record Straight After ‘Despicable’ NYT Published Private Email.

Penelope Hegseth said she wrote the email out of haste due to her anger in the heat of the moment. She pointed out that she apologized to her son hours later in a second email—which, of course, had not been leaked.

Penelope exposed the scare tactics the NYT used, threatening her with consequences if she didn’t make a statement.

“They call you and threaten you. They say, ‘Unless you make a statement, we will publish it as is,’” she continued. “I think that’s a despicable way to treat anyone.”