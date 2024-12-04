ENEMIES FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC.
Super weird how our enemies keep trying to take out the people who are also hated by our intelligence community https://t.co/9Sm5iZOSFa
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 4, 2024
ENEMIES FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC.
Super weird how our enemies keep trying to take out the people who are also hated by our intelligence community https://t.co/9Sm5iZOSFa
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 4, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.