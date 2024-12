NO SECRETS ANYMORE:

X user @rtwlz explains how he found where the ass*ssin who m*rdered the United Healthcare CEO likely fled using Citi Bike data.

"I've been scraping Citi Bike data for the past few weeks… only 1 of [the rides] was headed northbound through Central Park"pic.twitter.com/JDkzjGGJkw

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 5, 2024