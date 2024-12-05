IT’S PAST TIME TO CLEAN UP THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT: Admiral Bartleby Would Prefer Not To. “The armed forces are lying, as policy, and deliberately hiding a well-documented number that they have to know, while allowing political ‘debate’ to proceed on the basis of politicized fake estimates.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.