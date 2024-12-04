HMM: Security Camera Captures Targeted Murder of United Healthcare CEO On a New York Sidewalk. “What’s also unusual — and a fact most corporate media accounts have missed — is the fact that the shooter used a suppressed pistol in the shooting. Watch the video in the tweet embedded above. The shooter racks the slide of the handgun after each round is fired. At one point the killer has to knock the slide back into battery with the heel of his support hand. That seems to be the result of the use of either a home-made (3D printed?) silencer or something like a ‘solvent trap’ like the kind sold through sketchy outlets like wish.com. The shooter also didn’t seem to know that most semi-automatic handguns require the use of a booster or Nielson device in order to cycle correctly. The killer was clearly aware of the issue as he cycled the gun without hesitation.”