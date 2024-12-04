December 5, 2024

FROM WORLD WAR I TO NOW, EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN: “Although dazzle camouflage fell out of favor between the wars, it is remarkable that the Ukrainian navy have recently shared images on social media where vessels are dressed in a form of dazzle. The precise purpose of this is not clear, but one expert supposed it might offer some protection against drones.”

Posted at 2:00 pm by Glenn Reynolds