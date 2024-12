IT’S A SCAM.

There is no genuine credential called "disinformation expert" — as if someone is a floating arbiter of truth and falsity. It was invented in 2017 to disguise the new industry of online political censorship as apolitical science.

Anyone calling themselves this is a fraud: https://t.co/hYDCUsNamM

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 4, 2024