DAVID STROM ON the Pete Hegseth Hit Job. The press, after defending a 54 year old drug addicted bagman’s coverup pardon as an incident of filial love, now has strict standards for personal deportment in and around the White House, and if it makes up evidence that you didn’t meet them it will become quite irate.
