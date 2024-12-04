COLOR ME UNSURPRISED, THE LAW ON THIS IS PRETTY CLEAR: NYT: Supreme Court Appears Inclined to Uphold Tennessee Law on Transgender Care.

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority seemed ready on Wednesday to uphold a Tennessee law denying transition care to transgender youth, with some of them saying that judgments about contested scientific evidence should be made by legislatures rather than judges.

“The Constitution leaves that question to the people’s representatives, rather than to nine people, none of whom is a doctor,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said.