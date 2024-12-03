AND YET THE PRESS IS ACTING LIKE HUNTER WAS A ROGUISH FRAT BOY INSTEAD OF A 50+ CORRUPT LAWYER WITH TOP POLITICAL CONNECTIONS:
The New FBI Director Concurs… pic.twitter.com/3KI0JrMXuz
— The_Bayou_Boy (@_The_Bayou_Boy) December 3, 2024
