NOTHING IS EVER THE FAULT OF THE ANOINTED.

This is exactly what Hillary's top advisers did after 2016. And it's also exactly what cable personalities and digital media outlets are doing now.

The failures in elite liberal sectors are too glaring to deny, but the one thing they adamantly refuse is any self-reflection: pic.twitter.com/Ojo3OzZfzH

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2024