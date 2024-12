MAKE THE RUBBLE BOUNCE:

BRUTAL: Brianna Keilar on CNN just made Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) watch a clip of himself insisting that Biden would never pardon Hunter. She then asked: "What does that feel like?"

They even kept him on-screen as the video played so we could watch his reaction. pic.twitter.com/uC6EM06Ikh

— Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) December 2, 2024