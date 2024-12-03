AN ART EXHIBIT GIVING OBAMA SIMILAR TREATMENT WOULD HAVE BEEN TREATED DIFFERENTLY, I DARESAY: ETSU president resists Congressional pressure, maintains controversial art exhibit depicting Mike Johnson as a Nazi with new ‘waiver’ requirement for viewing. I don’t mind some lame-ass “art” calling a Republican a Nazi. But the double standard is obvious, and the absurd waiver treatment is too. Either man up and say “free speech” or shut up. But it’s hard to say “free speech” when academia has diverged from that for over a decade.

In the long run, it’s easier and safer to have principles.