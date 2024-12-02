ICYMI: THEY LIED. Report: Scientists at Center of ‘Lab Leak’ Concerns Misled Congress. “A sprawling final report by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic provokes questions over whether some in the scientific community – including EcoHealth Alliance, the American nonprofit that collaborated on novel coronavirus discovery and engineering research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and its president Peter Daszak – could face criminal charges stemming from the COVID-19 tragedy.”

Trump’s FBI and DOJ will be busy.