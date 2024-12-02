WELL, GUN LAWS ARE ALL MALUM PROHIBITUM: In Pardoning Hunter, Joe Biden Declares Lying on a Form 4473 a Minor Infraction.

True. But just a reminder: Biden gave Hunter a blanket pardon for any crimes he may have committed over a ten year period, charged or uncharged, known or unknown.

That includes tax evasion.

Americans are burdened with heavy taxes in a time when the cost of living is already crippling. But the president has pardoned his son of the $1.35 million he owed for tax evasion based on lucrative business deals he got from access to his father. The corruption of the Biden… https://t.co/V9VKd3zt3r — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 2, 2024

This is a crock of shit by Joe Biden btw. Hunter Biden was not unfairly prosecuted, & he was rightly convicted of felony tax charges & gun charges. Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal only unraveled because of brave whistleblowers. And he should’ve been charged with foreign lobbying. https://t.co/eXheBvPGPA — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 2, 2024

And by claiming that Hunter was singled out because he was Biden’s son, the pardon announcement also comes right out and says that Justice Department prosecutions are politicized and unfair. Not that we didn’t know that, but still.