December 2, 2024

WELL, GUN LAWS ARE ALL MALUM PROHIBITUM: In Pardoning Hunter, Joe Biden Declares Lying on a Form 4473 a Minor Infraction.

True. But just a reminder: Biden gave Hunter a blanket pardon for any crimes he may have committed over a ten year period, charged or uncharged, known or unknown.

That includes tax evasion.

And by claiming that Hunter was singled out because he was Biden’s son, the pardon announcement also comes right out and says that Justice Department prosecutions are politicized and unfair. Not that we didn’t know that, but still.

Posted at 8:54 am by Glenn Reynolds