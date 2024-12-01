MERRICK GARLAND RESIGN IN PROTEST? THAT WOULD REQUIRE STANDARDS ON HIS PART. Thread:

HUNTER BIDEN PARDON? If as President BIDEN claims DOJ did not follow professional norms, & DOJ is instead bowing to political pressure, should not BIDEN fire someone? And if BIDEN is wrong about the norm-violation, should not someone (calling Merrick Garland) resign in protest? — Seth Barrett Tillman (@SethBTillman) December 2, 2024

