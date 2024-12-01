December 2, 2024

ICYMI: IF THE GOP WANTS TO GO AFTER BIDEN’S PARDON OF HIS SON, HERE’S THE WINNING MESSAGE:

A friend writes: “Good message. But of course you pardon your kid.”

Yes, but you should expect to pay a political price. Of course, for Biden this not only gets his kid off, but further stinks up the joint for the Democrats on his way out. What does he care — he’s on his way out, and he was pushed. Stinking up the joint is a plus. And saying it was okay to pardon Hunter because it was a political prosecution instigated by his enemies plays right into Trump’s hands in pardoning the J6 defendants — and, for that matter, himself.

Posted at 7:35 am by Glenn Reynolds