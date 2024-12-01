ICYMI: IF THE GOP WANTS TO GO AFTER BIDEN’S PARDON OF HIS SON, HERE’S THE WINNING MESSAGE:

In 1994, a crime bill authored by @JoeBiden locked Black men up for years for the same gun charge he just pardoned Hunter Biden for today. This is the Democrat Party. Again, why any Black person would want to be associated with the democrats is beyond me. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 2, 2024

A friend writes: “Good message. But of course you pardon your kid.”

Yes, but you should expect to pay a political price. Of course, for Biden this not only gets his kid off, but further stinks up the joint for the Democrats on his way out. What does he care — he’s on his way out, and he was pushed. Stinking up the joint is a plus. And saying it was okay to pardon Hunter because it was a political prosecution instigated by his enemies plays right into Trump’s hands in pardoning the J6 defendants — and, for that matter, himself.