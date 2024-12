IF THE GOP WANTS TO GO AFTER BIDEN’S PARDON OF HIS SON, HERE’S THE WINNING MESSAGE:

In 1994, a crime bill authored by @JoeBiden locked Black men up for years for the same gun charge he just pardoned Hunter Biden for today.

This is the Democrat Party.

Again, why any Black person would want to be associated with the democrats is beyond me.

— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 2, 2024