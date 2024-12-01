GUN CONTROL GROUPS ALWAYS PREDICT BLOOD IN THE STREETS WHEN GUN CONTROLS ARE REMOVED, BUT IT NEVER HAPPENS: “Yet something funny happened after 2022. Instead of the proverbial ‘blood in the streets’ that was predicted, the national homicide rate dropped. This happened everywhere; in the antigun states forced to issue carry permits for the first time, in pro-gun states like Ohio and Florida which went further and adopted ‘constitutional carry’ (meaning no permit is required to carry a gun if you can legally own one), and even in individual cities like Philadelphia that began issuing permits more liberally as a result of the litigation.”