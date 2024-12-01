I HAD A COUPLE OF DANGEROUS HONEYS IN COLLEGE: Dangerous College Honey Sex Trend Alarms Health Experts. “In the FDA notice, it said lab analysis revealed that Royal Honey VIP packets contained tadalafil, which is an ingredient in an ‘FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction.’ It apparently isn’t disclosed on any packaging or promotion of the supplement.”
