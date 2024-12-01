PUSHBACK WORKS: After uproar, Georgetown law delays pregnant student’s exam so she can give birth.“Initially, the law school refused to grant Brittany Lovely’s request, telling her ‘Motherhood is not for the Faint of Heart,’ according to a petition created by her classmates.”

This is the same university that was setting up a “self-care suite” with legos, crayons, and milk and cookies for students traumatized by Trump’s win. Faint of heart indeed.

