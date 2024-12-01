VINAY PRASAD: Sabotaging RFK Jr’s confirmation will increase vaccine hesitancy: Scott Gottlieb, as usual, only advocates for himself. “At this point, the best way to curb vaccine hesitancy is to approve RFK Jr, and redirect his energies to generating more data. More data will answer the key questions that remain unanswered: which childhood immunization program is optimal. The worse thing we can do is tank his nomination. Then vaccine hesitancy will explode.”

If you want to be trusted, be trustworthy and transparent. Shutting down critics — who mostly turned out to be right — is how they got into this mess.