SCIENCE SAYS, IF YOU’RE PRETTY DON’T TAKE REMOTE CLASSES: Student beauty and grades under in-person and remote teaching. “Grades of attractive females declined when teaching was conducted remotely. For males, there was a beauty premium even after the switch to online teaching.” Pretty privilege is a thing.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.