WELL, BERKELEY IS IN BAD ODOR NOWADAYS: Berkeley Professor Says Even His ‘Outstanding’ Students With 4.0 GPAs Aren’t Getting Any Job Offers — ‘I Suspect This Trend Is Irreversible.’ It’s also true that the Biden economy has consisted of a recession being covered up with a froth of government spending. That may change, even for Berkeley students.
