December 1, 2024

OH, THE OUTRAGE! THEY CAST A JEW TO PLAY MARY!!! The absurd lengths to which anti-semites go to find justifications for their rotten malice are on full display in the gathering protests of the coming Netflix film about the Mother of Jesus. Rod Dreher documents demented stench today on The Free Press.

Posted at 7:37 am by Mark Tapscott