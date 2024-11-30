DATING ADVICE FOR WOMEN: RELAX YOUR MINIMUM HEIGHT. I Was Feeling Hopeless About Love. Then I Went on a Singles Retreat. As a 6’3″ guy I benefited from women’s emphasis on height, but I think the dating apps have reified it and turned it from what used to be a preference into a hard cut-off. Literally, in the case of pulldown menus, etc., that let you set a minimum height. It’s almost fetishized now, with women bragging to other women that they won’t go out with a man under six feet, or 6’3″. This doesn’t benefit anyone.