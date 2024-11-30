ANSWERING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Mayonnaise is the most popular condiment in the U.S. So why does it have a bad rap? I love mayo, but I’m annoyed that, in a variant of “shrinkflation,” Kraft’s “Avocado Oil Mayonnaise” is now “Mayonnaise with Olive Oil,” meaning that it’s basically 34% Avocado oil and the rest soybean and canola oil. You can buy fancy brands that are all avocado oil, but they’re more expensive.