HOW SHOCKED IS MY FACE? SHOCKED, SHOCKED, SHOCKED: You’ll all have seen or been taught about monkey “inequity aversion” – pushing back when another individual gets a better reward… Turns out this is completely untrue. More precisely “Across 60,430 observations of 18 species” there was “no evidence for inequity aversion in non-human animals in these tasks“.
