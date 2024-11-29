JOEL KOTKIN: DEI is dead. The establishment media just doesn’t want you to know it: The US election will accelerate the decline of a diversity ideology that was making race relations worse.

Even before November, the once trendy concepts of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) were already sinking. Now the election of Donald Trump all but guarantees their accelerated decline.

The DEI push gained momentum during the 2020 George Floyd riots, after being nurtured for years on most college campuses. Many companies, including Walmart, adopted its associated practices. But new research from The Conference Board indicates that over half of executives anticipate continuing the pushback of DEI initiatives. Among the firms stepping back from DEI include Boeing, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, and Black & Decker, and the biggest of all, Walmart itself.

Like DEI, corporate types saw in ESG a means of expiating the sins of the past. Both draw support from cultural arbiters as well as corporate human resources departments and Left-wing non-profits like the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Open Society Foundations, and from “progressive” billionaires.

Economics was sinking ESG even before the election, as its one-time promoter, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, has acknowledged. A recent analysis of major funds found that BlackRock and others who had binged on ESG have underperformed those funds not so encumbered. US sustainability funds faced their worst year on record in 2023, according to a Morningstar.

The GOP takeover is sure to make things worse. Republican state legislatures – Florida, Kansas and Idaho among them – have passed laws that ban or limit the consideration of ESG, providing direct opposition to these green investment pledges.

DEI is, if anything, even less favoured. The recipe of racial quotas and the systemic destruction of merit was already unpopular before Trump’s victory. Over the last two years, corporate DEI departments were slashed. One third of DEI professionals lost their jobs in 2022.

The idea of racial quotas in hiring and college admissions is rejected by the vast majority of Americans and minorities. Trump is aware of this and, under the influence of activists like the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo, could ban aid to schools that adopt DEI and quota policies. Given the extreme dependence on Washington, bloated universities will either have to cut staff or change direction.