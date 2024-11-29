I FIND THE TARGET CO-BRANDING ADS DEEPLY ANNOYING: “I pity the producers of ‘Wicked’, I really do. They’ve released the most extravagant grievance screed since ‘Der ewige Jude’ just at the moment when Americans have roundly declared they are thoroughly disgusted with being harangued and cajoled about a disagreeable woman’s social problems.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.